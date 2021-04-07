Genesis Vision (GVT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.41 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $41.77 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for $9.44 or 0.00016929 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00054570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.25 or 0.00626574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00078300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

