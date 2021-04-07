General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Randall D. Mott Sells 60,000 Shares

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE GM traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,007,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,601,557. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

