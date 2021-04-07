Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

GMDMF remained flat at $$0.96 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

