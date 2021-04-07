Gary Comb Buys 400,000 Shares of Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) Stock

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) insider Gary Comb bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,400.00 ($60,285.71).

Gary Comb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Gary Comb acquired 200,000 shares of Cyprium Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,200.00 ($39,428.57).

On Tuesday, March 9th, Gary Comb purchased 200,000 shares of Cyprium Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,000.00 ($37,142.86).

On Friday, March 5th, Gary Comb purchased 200,000 shares of Cyprium Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,000.00 ($35,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Cyprium Metals Limited identifies, evaluates, and explores for mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper deposits. It owns a 80% interest in the Cue copper project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Arc Exploration Limited and changed its name to Cyprium Metals Limited in June 2019.

