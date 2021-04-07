G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 8,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,595,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $388,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $309,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,608. 14.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after buying an additional 1,004,346 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 316,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 262,986 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1,237.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 258,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 239,423 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 5,130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 116,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

