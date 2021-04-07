Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $16.10 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00070296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00252129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.13 or 0.00812145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,415.51 or 0.99143863 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00016630 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

