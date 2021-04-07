FunFair Price Reaches $0.0471 on Exchanges (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00055205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.14 or 0.00634145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00078697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.