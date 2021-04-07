Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $360.27. 60,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $159.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.56 and a 200 day moving average of $360.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

