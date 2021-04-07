Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. United Bank increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 112,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,660,080. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $229.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

