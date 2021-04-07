Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 632 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,108.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $23.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,232.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,542. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,177.25 and a 1-year high of $2,228.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,064.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,808.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

