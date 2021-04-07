Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 2,314 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 28.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.38.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $5.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.22. The stock had a trading volume of 17,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.80 and a 1-year high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

