Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.71

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as high as $9.07. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 653,047 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Union Gaming Research assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $299.57 million, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 41.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.