fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barrington Research began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

FUBO stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

