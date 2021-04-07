Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Insider Sells $111,853.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) insider Jacob F. Filene sold 5,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $111,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,559. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ULCC opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company operating through its subsidiaries Frontier Airlines Holdings, Inc and Frontier Airlines, Inc The company's subsidiaries offer scheduled air transportation services for passengers and freight. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

