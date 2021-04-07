Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Director Sells $51,186.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $51,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,190 shares in the company, valued at $972,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Frontier Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,458. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $19.92.
About Frontier Group
