Friendz (FDZ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.81 Million

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 105% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 53.2% higher against the US dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $1.81 million and $122,592.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00055477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00021462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.64 or 0.00633094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00079167 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

FDZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 533,865,182 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

