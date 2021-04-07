Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FREQ. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $10.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $344.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $390,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,684 shares of company stock worth $2,825,129 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 411.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

