Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 32,723 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after purchasing an additional 398,034 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $7,156,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 118,107 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

NYSE:FCX opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.96 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

