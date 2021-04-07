Fountain Reaches Market Cap of $962,445.77 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 42.1% against the dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $962,445.77 and approximately $11,211.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00059664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00659473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00078961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

About Fountain

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

