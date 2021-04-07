Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,309 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 989% compared to the typical volume of 212 put options.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTAI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

