Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley lowered Fortive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Fortive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,167 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,952 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Fortive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,692 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Fortive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,253,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $191,607,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

