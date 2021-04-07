Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRTA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Forterra in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of FRTA stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. 355,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Forterra has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 502.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 65,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 54,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 120,921 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 67,573 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

