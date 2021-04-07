FormulaFolio Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

NYSE:CPB opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

