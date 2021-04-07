FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 11,184 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

