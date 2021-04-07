FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $135.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.26 and its 200 day moving average is $123.07. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.