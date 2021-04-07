Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NYSE FOR opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,702,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 288,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1,296.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 271,477 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 162,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 61,215 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
