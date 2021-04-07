Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE FOR opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,702,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 288,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1,296.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 271,477 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 162,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 61,215 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

