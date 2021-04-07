Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,279,000 after buying an additional 134,987 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after buying an additional 55,683 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 525,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after buying an additional 21,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 29.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 60,971 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOCS stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 176.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.30 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. Research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

