Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.30

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FGETF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flight Centre Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

