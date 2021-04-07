First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 45.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $39,998.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $28,345.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $82,561. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 24.70%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

First Savings Financial Group Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

