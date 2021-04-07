First Republic Bank (FRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FRC stock opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.75. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $180.35. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

