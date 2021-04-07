First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FCBC. TheStreet upgraded First Community Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $520.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. 37.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

