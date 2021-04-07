First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 246.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

FCBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of FCBC opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

