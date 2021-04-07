First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

FBNC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 61,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,751. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

