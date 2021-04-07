Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

LUMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.