Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Up 5.2%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.65. 2,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 336,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek purchased 88,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.