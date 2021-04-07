FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

FGEN opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in FibroGen by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,616,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $22,465,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,923,000 after purchasing an additional 364,552 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in FibroGen by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 267,470 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

