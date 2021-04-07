Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.64. 55,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,889,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $622.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $320.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

