Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $40,000 Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $128,507. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMAX stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $770.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.55.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. Research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.