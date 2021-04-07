Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 266 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 106.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE BEPC opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

