Faceter Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,790.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Faceter token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $577,273.15 and $2,790.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Faceter

FACE is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

