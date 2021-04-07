Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Hits New 52-Week High at $136.43

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.43 and last traded at $134.85, with a volume of 645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.45.

Several research firms have commented on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.97%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

