ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 39,806 Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Regis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Regis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Regis by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000.

RGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

RGS opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.71. Regis Co. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $104.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. On average, analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

