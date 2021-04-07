ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,777 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after buying an additional 19,979 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 73,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Patrick Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 3,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 21,339 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total value of $1,577,378.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 271,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,039,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,777 shares of company stock valued at $17,032,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $93.84.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $772.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

