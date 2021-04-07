ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $395,000 Holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 154.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Epizyme by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Epizyme by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Epizyme in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $69,247.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,149 shares of company stock valued at $249,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

EPZM opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The company has a market cap of $880.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. Epizyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPZM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

