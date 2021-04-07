ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,011 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,792,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $393,316,000 after purchasing an additional 913,044 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $240,568,000 after purchasing an additional 886,133 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 282.2% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,064,776 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $49,682,000 after purchasing an additional 786,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after purchasing an additional 757,258 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVS opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

