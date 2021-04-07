ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,827 USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USNA opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.64. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $102.58.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 3,728 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $354,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $133,313.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jim Brown sold 824 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $69,380.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473. 45.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.