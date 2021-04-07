EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Hits $0.0210

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $132,594.41 and $117,714.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded up 355% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00055421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00021994 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00047036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.80 or 0.00627989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00079632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars.

