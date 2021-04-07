Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $136.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

