Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Gap Down to $14.72

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.72, but opened at $14.20. Everi shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 3,318 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everi by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Everi by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

