Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $404,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,471. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $147.37 and a 52 week high of $276.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.89 and its 200 day moving average is $239.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.57.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

